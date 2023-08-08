PM pays tribute to sacrifice, valour in farewell visit to GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid his farewell visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, marking an important moment in his tenure as the head of the government.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir as the visit was replete with moving ceremonies and heartrending tributes to the nation’s fallen heroes.

The prime minister met with the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour and laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

He was also the chief guest at a ceremony organised to pay tribute to the Shuhadas and Ghazis at Army Auditorium. PM paid rich tribute to the martyrs and warriors and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the role of armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

“Shuhadas and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan. It is now our earnest duty that we realise the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhadas and Ghazis into prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani,” he remarked.

The premier further said that those who resorted to desecration of monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country and proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

The prime minister distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance amongst 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits.