Minister Planning Ahsan Iqbal launches National Growth Centre

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday launched the National Growth Centre (NGC) aimed at putting the country on a steady path of economic development, innovation and prosperity.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, he said the main NGC center would be based at the Planning Ministry while such facilities would be operating in various universities.

Ahsan Iqbal said we envision these centers as catalysts for holistic growth where industry, academia, and government collaborate seamlessly, groundbreaking research meets practical application, and local communities flourish alongside national economic expansion.

He said the government would lay the foundation for a thriving ecosystem by focusing on several key areas including infrastructure development, education research, industry and entrepreneurship, sustainability and green initiatives besides local community empowerment.

The minister planning said our growth centers will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class transportation networks, reliable energy sources, and cutting-edge communication systems that will attract both domestic and foreign investments.