LHC orders for arranging meeting of Parvez Elahi with wife on Aug 10

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered authorities concerned to arrange a meeting of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with his wife on August 10.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Qaisera Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Punjab, against authorities for not allowing her to see her husband detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in jail.

The petitioner had submitted that as per law, the families of the detained persons could meet them twice in a week. She had pleaded with the court to direct authorities for arranging the meeting of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with his family.

On July 17, the deputy commissioner of Lahore had issued a 30-day detention order for Parvez Elahi on the request of the police.

