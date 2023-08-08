NATIONAL

12 new buses worth Rs120m added to UoG’s transport fleet

By Staff Report

GUJRAT: Twelve new buses costing Rs120 million have been added to the University of Gujrat’s transport fleet.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar purchased the buses and handed them over to the transport office at an inauguration ceremony on Monday in the presence of Director Transport Engg. Shoaib Rauf. Dr Mushahid Anwar inaugurated the new buses by cutting the ribbon. He reiterated his commitment to go all out to facilitate the students during their stay at the campus.

“Our students are our prime focus,” said the VC, adding that the buses had been purchased from the varsity’s own funds.

Among those present on this occasion were Dean Dr Faisal Mahmood Mirza, Director Purchase Tassaduq Warraich, Dr Audil Rashid, Director Works Manzoor Laghari, Chaudhry Akhtar Warraich, Dr Sajjad Samra and Additional Controller Examinations Ahmed Jamil Turk.

