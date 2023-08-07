LHC seeks reply from home secretary on plea of Parvez Elahi’s wife

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from the additional home secretary on the request of Qaisara Elahi, wife of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for a meeting with her incarcerated husband.

Justice Raheel Kamran on Monday heard the petition and issued a notice to the additional home secretary and ordered him to submit a reply on Tuesday.

The justice remarked that detention is not a punishment. The court would not allow the state to usurp the rights of the masses. State rules allow meeting of family with a person in jail.

Justice Kamran questioned the public prosecutor how a meeting of a wife her husband would endanger the government. The judge asked him to review the rules.

The public prosecutor claimed that the petitioner did not apply for a meeting with her husband.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for Tuesday.