NATIONAL

LHC seeks reply from home secretary on plea of Parvez Elahi’s wife

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from the additional home secretary on the request of Qaisara Elahi, wife of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for a meeting with her incarcerated husband.

Justice Raheel Kamran on Monday heard the petition and issued a notice to the additional home secretary and ordered him to submit a reply on Tuesday.

The justice remarked that detention is not a punishment. The court would not allow the state to usurp the rights of the masses. State rules allow meeting of family with a person in jail.

Justice Kamran questioned the public prosecutor how a meeting of a wife her husband would endanger the government. The judge asked him to review the rules.

The public prosecutor claimed that the petitioner did not apply for a meeting with her husband.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for Tuesday.

Previous article
Saudi Arabia launches visa-free scheme for UK, Ireland nationals
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s population soars to 241.49mln in digital census 2023

ISLAMABAD: The much-anticipated digital census results for the year 2023 have been officially disclosed, providing a comprehensive snapshot of Pakistan’s evolving demographic landscape. The figures,...

Constable martyred, two cops injured as police mobile attacked

Rizwana torture case: Somia Asim arrested after court rejects bail plea

Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.