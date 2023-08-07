NATIONAL

Another consignment of relief goods dispatched to merged districts

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday dispatched another consignment of relief goods to district administrations in Bajaur, South Waziristan, and Malakand in view of monsoon rains.

An official communiqu issued here said that the relief supplies include family-size tents, sandbags, emergency searchlights, kitchen sets, pedestal fans, first-aid boxes, hygiene kits, buckets, mosquito nets, jerry cans, solar lamps, etc.

Director General (DG) of PDMA Jannat Gul Afridi said that the relief goods would be provided immediately to the flood affectees and victims in case of any emergency or calamity.

He said, “The relief goods have already been sent to other districts of the province while focal persons have been deputed for immediate coordination and response in 14 sensitive districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Charsadda, DI Khan, Shangla, Dir Upper, , Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kohistan Upper and Kohistan Lower.”

