PTI calls for countrywide peaceful protest against Khan’s ‘unlawful arrest’

— Imran Khan urges nation to come out, continue peaceful protests

— PTI core committee deliberates over legal, political strategy in detail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced a countrywide peaceful protest against what it called “flawed and biased judgment” against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his “unlawful arrest” in Thoshakhana case.

The announcement was made in a PTI Core Committee emergency meeting, which was held with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the chair.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a pre-recorded video message, urged the nation to continue their strongest and peaceful protests until they got the right to elect their government and not of a qabza mafia occupied the country at present.

In a pre-recorded video message, PTI Chairman said: “My arrest is expected and by the time this message reaches you, I will be in jail but the people of the country should not sit at home and do not accept the slavery.”

“In the wake of my arrest, I want you to continue peaceful protests and not to sit quietly inside your houses,” he appealed to the nation.

“My movement is not for myself, but for you, for the future of your children,” he stressed. PTI Chairman recalled that Pakistan too was found on the concept of La illaha Ilallah, which means we bow before no one but Allah who is Al-Haq”.

“If you will not stand up for your rights, you will live a life that is of slaves and slaves have no life. Slaves are similar to how ants that’s crawled and did not fly high,” he added.

Therefore, he urged the people to stand up for dignity and real freedom and break the shackles of slavery because this was a battle for their rights and freedom, which could not be offered in the plate.

Core Committee vows to continue struggle

Later, during the party’s core committee meeting, the participants discussed the decision of the Additional District and Sessions Judge in the Toshakhana case and the arrest of Chairman PTI in threadbare. They also held consultation on the future course of action including legal proceedings to ensure release of Imran Khan.

During the meeting, PTI Core Committee also appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the PTI review petition against the biased decision sans any delay to ensure early release of PTI Chairman. It was said that in the light of the instructions of PTI Chairman, the party stared execution of the organizational and political strategy.

They said that the entire nation rejected the wrong and one-sided decision of a certified biased judge, who delivered a verdict according to a pre-arranged plan after a fake trial and got the PTI Chairman arrested.

The participants stated that there was great resentment and anger among the people of the country on the unlawful detention of Imran Khan under a well-thought-out plan.

Supreme Court should hear the appeal against the decision against Chairman Imran Khan without delay, PTI Core Committee Declaration said.

The meeting stressed the need that the constitution gave the right to peaceful protest and the PTI workers would hold a peaceful nationwide protest against this injustice. It was said that the PTI would protest in the light of its chairman’s advice and instructions, as they would hold protests completely peaceful and within the framework of the constitution and law.

PTI Core Committee would fight a full legal battle to ensure release of their leader from the illegal imprisonment. The participants of the meeting vowed that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure the early release of the country’s most beloved, most popular and trustworthy leader, who would lead the really freedom movement with more determination until to take the movement to its logical ends.

They said that the entire nation stood with Imran Khan against these ongoing atrocities and fascism in the country and the enemies of the constitution and the country. The meeting decided that they would carry forward the PTI political and organizational strategies in the light of the PTI Chairman’s instructions without being arrested by the brutal imported government.