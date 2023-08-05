PM vows to continue ‘unwavering’ diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called out India for its “illegal” and “hostile” actions in held Kashmir as the nation marked four years since New Delhi stripped the valley of its special autonomy.

On the eve of Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir, the premier took to social media blogging site, X, and posted a tweet, saying: “Today marks the completion of four years since India deprived Kashmiris of their statehood by unilaterally annexing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The last four years have represented the culmination of the worst human rights abuses including but not limited to the demographic changes, issuance of fake domiciles, internet shutdown, complete information blackout and imprisonment of Kashmiri leadership of all hues and colours.”

He said India, through these “illegal and immoral measures”, attempted to “alter the internationally recognised status of IIOJK and undermine the Kashmiris’ fundamental right to self-determination”.

PM Shehbaz also continued to extend “unwavering diplomatic, moral and political” support to Kashmiris in their struggled and called upon India to reverse its Aug 5 actions.

“History bears witness to the fact that brute force has never succeeded in extinguishing the fire of freedom and rights,” the prime minister added.