NATIONAL

PM vows to continue ‘unwavering’ diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris

By Staff Report
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif virtually participated in the First High-Level Forum on Global Development Initiative (GDI). Islamabad, July 10, 2023.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called out India for its “illegal” and “hostile” actions in held Kashmir as the nation marked four years since New Delhi stripped the valley of its special autonomy.

On the eve of Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir, the premier took to social media blogging site, X, and posted a tweet, saying: “Today marks the completion of four years since India deprived Kashmiris of their statehood by unilaterally annexing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The last four years have represented the culmination of the worst human rights abuses including but not limited to the demographic changes, issuance of fake domiciles, internet shutdown, complete information blackout and imprisonment of Kashmiri leadership of all hues and colours.”

He said India, through these “illegal and immoral measures”, attempted to “alter the internationally recognised status of IIOJK and undermine the Kashmiris’ fundamental right to self-determination”.

PM Shehbaz also continued to extend “unwavering diplomatic, moral and political” support to Kashmiris in their struggled and called upon India to reverse its Aug 5 actions.

“History bears witness to the fact that brute force has never succeeded in extinguishing the fire of freedom and rights,” the prime minister added.

Previous article
PTI calls for countrywide peaceful protest against Khan’s ‘unlawful arrest’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Solidarity: China calls for resolution of IIOJK issue

BEIJING: China has reiterated its clear and consistent position on the Kashmir issue ahead of 'Youm-e-Istehsal', calling for a proper and peaceful resolution of...

Kashmiri freedom fighters kill three Indian soldiers in IIOJK

‘Killer highways’: Balochistan’s road accidents exceed terrorist fatalities

Modi govt committing atrocities against Kashmiris: Mushaal Mullick

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.