Pakistanis custodian to inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiris: Masood

WASHINGTON DC: Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Masood Khan reassuring Kashmiris that the people of Pakistan were the custodians of their inalienable right to self-determination, has said that the illegal and unilateral act of the Indian government of revoking special status of Jammu & Kashmir was driven by the fear of the international momentum generated before August 2019.

Underscoring the need to keep the issue of Kashmir alive at all available forums, including the United Nations, city halls and digital ecosystems, Masood Khan encouraged the youth to establish their own ‘information ecosystems’.

“Today, the existing digital ecosystem was not so hospitable to the Kashmir issue because of the hostile forces. You need to have your own information ecosystem to highlight the right of self-determination,” he said.

Addressing a special event to mark ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ Kashmir, the day of exploitation, , Ambassador Masood Khan said that Pakistan has once again made a positive overture by inviting India to engage in a meaningful dialogue on the issues of concern.

“There should be some resonance of reciprocity from New Delhi as well. It takes two to tango. It can’t be a monologue. It needs to be a dialogue,” he said.

Attended by a large number of Pak-American diaspora, Kashmiris, members of civil society and human rights activists, the event was held in a hybrid mode.

Messages of President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion reiterating unswerving commitment to the Kashmir cause.