Pakistan’s inflation declines to six-month low of 28% in July

— Month-on-Month Inflation rises by 3.5%

ISLAMABAD: After going through, what could be termed as the most difficult year in terms of inflation at a 30% average inflation throughout the year. The first month of FY24 produced slightly better results as Pakistan’s inflation rate declined to 28.3 % in July, marking the lowest figure in the past six months.

This information was revealed in the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau Statistics on Tuesday. Even though 28% is nowhere near the desired rate of inflation, it comes as a relief compared to the inflation rate of nearly 38 % in May, which has since seen a gradual decline. In June, the inflation number stood at 29.4 %.

The decline in inflation comes just hours after the government increased petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a significant hike in fuel prices, raising petrol to Rs 272.95 per litre and diesel to Rs 273.40 per litre. The move was an attempt to address the impact of the soaring global crude oil prices, which surged by 16 % during July. The effects of this increase are more likely to showcase themselves in the next month’s inflation.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 28.3 % year-on-year in July 2023, compared to 29.4 % in the previous month and 24.9 % in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI inflation rose by 3.5 % in July 2023, compared to a decrease of 0.3 % in the previous month and an increase of 4.3 % in July 2022.

Breaking down the data, urban CPI inflation increased to 26.3 % year-on-year in July 2023, compared to 27.3 % in the previous month and 23.6 % in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, urban inflation rose by 3.6 % in July 2023, compared to 0.1 % in the previous month and 4.5 % in July 2022. Meanwhile, rural CPI inflation increased to 31.3 % year-on-year in July 2023, compared to 32.4 % in the previous month and 26.9 % in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, rural inflation rose by 3.3 % in July 2023, compared to a decrease of 0.8 % in the previous month and an increase of 4.2 % in July 2022.

Additionally, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation increased to 29.3 % year-on-year in July 2023, compared to 34.9 % a month earlier and 28.2 % in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, SPI inflation rose by 2.8 % in July 2023, compared to an increase of 0.2 % in the previous month and 7.3 % in July 2022. Furthermore, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation increased to 23.1 % year-on-year in July 2023, compared to 22.4 % a month earlier and 38.5 % in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, WPI inflation rose by 2.5 % in July 2023, compared to a decrease of 0.3 % in the previous month and an increase of 2.0 % in July 2022.

While the recent decline in inflation is a positive sign, experts warn that the recent fuel price hike may exert further pressure on inflation in the coming months. The government’s challenge lies in striking a delicate balance between meeting fiscal objectives and easing the burden on citizens amid challenging economic conditions and the onset of the elections season.