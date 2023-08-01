Polio problems

The killing of two policemen accompanying a polio vaccination team in Nawa Killi in Quetta district shows the sort of problems involved in eradicating polio from Pakistan, with Afghanistan one of the last two countries which have not been declared polio-free. The problem is that the key to eliminating the transmission of the disease is to ensure blanket vaccination cover. Certain elements portray the vaccine as a Zionist conspiracy to render males infertile, and are even willing to use violence against vaccinators, or their security escorts. Pakistan has only had one case so far this year, in March in Bannu district, as opposed to 20 last year. Those 20 reflect a loss of focus after 2018, when there was less interest shown in the problem.

It should not escape notice that Pakistanis now face new restrictions while travelling abroad, and now have to show a vaccination card. One of the implications is that travellers might have to be re-vaccinated, even though childhood vaccination is supposed to be enough. It should also not escape notice that though Nigeria reported zero cases last year, there is still a major effort on to eliminate the poliovirus from Northern Nigeria, where it has been detected. Incidentally, it has also been detected in Peshawar, implying that immunity due to vaccinations is now breaking down.

In Afghanistan, the disease has been isolated to Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, and in Pakistan to southern KP. This indicates two separate centres, but ones which can easily be sources for spread across the border. This makes it more imperative that the two countries should coordinate their efforts to end this. However, though the Taliban were presented as the answer to Pakistan’s problems when they took over in Kabul, Pakistan has proved unable to prevent them from giving safe havens to the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan who have launched a terror campaign, nor from reining in the IS-KP, which has claimed responsibility for the Bajaur blast on Sunday. Under the circumstances, cooperation on this issue is unlikely, which is quite apart from the antivaxxer stance of the Taliban, who subscribe to the theories about the vaccine being a conspiracy.

With only days left to the expiry of this government, it would be over-optimistic to expect vigorous action from it. However, the succeeding caretakers and then the elected government after them, must keep this issue on its list of priorities. The consequences of pushing this problem under the carpet could be seen, and they are dire.