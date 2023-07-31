COAS Gen Asim Munir condoles with UAE president over brother’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Sunday visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he offered condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan over the demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The UAE Embassy in Pakistan tweeted that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received COAS Munir.

“H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, receives General Syed Asim Munir, COAS of Pakistan Army, who offered condolences on the death of late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the tweet read.

On the occasion, the COAS expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed for peace and rest of the departed soul.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also visited to the UAE.

High officials of the UAE and Ambassador of Pakistan to the Emirati state Faisal Niaz Tirmizi received the foreign minister at the airport.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of the brother of President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In Dubai, the foreign minister will participate in the unveiling ceremony of wax figure of the first Pakistani personality, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled with the UAE president over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The premier visited the palace on his one-day visit to the UAE. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan warmly welcomed PM Shehbaz.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of his brother on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

The UAE president expressed his gratitude to PM Shehbaz over his visit to the UAE. He also pointed out the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.