PTI issues notices to Sindh MPAs over voting for MQM-P leader of opposition

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to party MPAs in Sindh for violating the party policy, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

As per details, the notification was issued after the approval of PTI secretary general Omer Ayub. It stated that a show-cause notice was issued to the Sindh MPAs for violating party policy and voting for the MQM-P opposition leader.

The MPAs include Umar Umairy, Imran Ali Shah, Sanjay Gangwani, Sachind Lakhwani, Rabia Azfar, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Kareem Bakhsh Gabool and Bilal Ahmed.

All the members who received show-cause notice are bound to submit explanation within three days and if their response is found unsatisfactory the party will take action against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that MPA Raana Ansar of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was elected the Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly to replace PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh. Raana Ansar bagged 39 members’ support from 69 opposition members, including 20 MQM-P, 10 GDA members and nine PTI dissidents.

Sindh Assembly’s Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani while felicitating the new opposition leader said, “You are the first woman who has been elected as the leader of this house”.

New opposition leader thanked the party and Speaker Sindh Assembly. “A woman feels the agony of Sindh. The people of Sindh have elected me to this house, we have required water, gas and infrastructure”, she said.

Earlier a day ago, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the membership of 22 leaders, including former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan.

The development came after Khattak formed the breakaway faction, PTI parliamentarians. Other leaders who had been expelled from the party were Shafiq Afridi, Ziaullah Bangash, Ishtia Urmar, Iqbal Wazeer, Yaqoob Sheikh and Wilson Wazeer.

The notice was issued by PTI secretary general Omar Ayub Khan to the defected members. Earlier this month, Khattak formed his own political party after parting with the original party.

The party had been named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Parliamentarians), and Khattak will be its head.

The party membership of Khattak had been revoked. For not responding to the show-cause notice, the PTI had taken action against Khattak. Khattak’s basic membership was terminated, according to a notification from PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

Earlier, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Khattak for allegedly inciting members to leave the party.