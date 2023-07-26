‘Whole of Govt Policy’ being implemented to promote FDI in country: PM

Lauds Dr Musadik for successful efforts to finalize LNG agreement with Azerbaijan

Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation and approves different measures

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday reviewed overall political and economic situation of the country and discussed a 12-point agenda.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the federal cabinet meeting in which Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the cabinet about the economic condition of Pakistan.

The cabinet also discussed the 12-point agenda and granted approval to amend laws relating to the Board of Investment (BoI) and approved the merger of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with the BoI.

The 12-point agenda included the reorganization of accountability courts, hemp policy, and SNGPL board.

However, the cabinet did not approve the hemp policy and approved the draft of the amendment bill of the Investment Board Ordinance 2001 for promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan.

The amendment will empower the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and evolve mechanisms for working relationship with various ministries and provincial governments, besides raising its basic structure and formulating nature of work.

Once it will become law, the Special Investment Facilitation Council will ensure speedy implementation of foreign investment projects in the country.

The Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, constituted a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to finalize the National Cannabis Policy.

E-Safety, Personal Data Protection Bills 2023

The federal cabinet also approved the E-Safety Bill 2023 (E-Safety Bill 2023) on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) to protect user data and prevent illegal use of information systems.

Under this law, a comprehensive framework will be established to ensure the protection and unauthorized use of user data on all types of online services, online shopping, data provided to various companies, and social networking websites in Pakistan. After the approval of the bill, heinous crimes like online harassment, cyberbullying, and blackmail will be effectively prevented.

The federal cabinet also approved in principle the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Under this bill, the government will ensure the security of the user’s personal information/data of various organizations and companies and prohibit sharing of the user’s information/data with any company, individual, or government organization without their permission.

Under the law, the National Commission for Personal Data Protection (NCPDP) will be established which will act as a civil court to protect the private documents/data of the users and redress the grievances of the complainants.

Speaking to the meeting, PM Shehbaz said the government was implementing the “Whole of the Government Policy” to promote Foreign Direct Investment in the country.

The policy would help expedite the implementation process of the projects under foreign investment.

The prime minister appreciated Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik for his successful efforts in finalizing the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) agreement with Azerbaijan.

“This agreement is not only an important step forward to promote bilateral trade ties with Azerbaijan but it will also prove to be a milestone for the energy security of Pakistan,” he added.

The federal cabinet approved the reorganization of accountability courts on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, under which 11 accountability courts will be changed into seven banking courts, two intellectual tribunals, a special court central, and a special court in Balochistan. This restructuring will not incur any additional costs.

The federal cabinet also approved the reorganization of the Board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) besides approving the appointment of members of the Selection Committee of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority.

The federal cabinet approved the National Adaptation Plan 2023 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Climate Change. Under the plan, the government, along with other partners, will take measures to protect climate-prone communities from the adverse effects of climate change.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Climate Change, the Federal Cabinet approved to refer the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wild Life Management Act, 2023 to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC) for the protection of wildlife and natural assets in Islamabad.