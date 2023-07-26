Thousands of professors threaten mass protest as HEC ignores salary raises

ISLAMABAD: In a disconcerting development, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has come under severe criticism for its failure to grant salary raises to PhD Tenure Track System (TTS) university professors, resulting in deep frustration among the academic community. The All Pakistan Tenure Track Association (APTTA) has taken a stand against the HEC’s delaying tactics and negligence, demanding immediate resolution to the long-standing issue.

APTTA President Dr Yasar Shah expressed serious concern over HEC management’s attitude and the lack of urgency in addressing the matter. Weeks of mounting frustration culminated in a massive protest staged by APTTA members in front of the HEC office in Islamabad. The protestors initially planned a sit-in to press for their demands until a notification was issued, but Senator Mushtaq intervened to mediate between HEC and APTTA, leading to a postponement of the dharna.

During discussions between APTTA and HEC, anomalies were uncovered in the salary draft prepared by HEC’s finance office. Incorrect figures were sent to the Government of Pakistan’s Finance Division, further delaying the resolution of the issue. As per the mutual understanding reached in the discussions, APTTA presented revised salary figures based on data from various federal universities, aiming to expedite the process.

Despite these efforts, there has been a notable lack of progress, leaving APTTA members feel increasingly disheartened and disrespected. The gravity of the situation warrants immediate attention and effective action from the HEC, as the repercussions of this negligence could negatively impact future generations of the nation.

APTTA management highlighted the urgent need for rectification and called on the HEC to promptly increase the salaries, as already notified by the Government of Pakistan-Finance Division and the Prime Minister of Pakistan two years ago through notification No. F.No.4(6)R-4/2016. The failure to act on this notification is a matter of great concern for the academic community.

In light of the HEC’s inaction, APTTA has given a stern warning to the senior management of HEC, demanding that the salary increase be officially notified by 31st July 2023. Failure to meet this deadline will result in a massive protest, followed by a prolonged sit-in in early August 2023. Thousands of PhD TTS university teachers are expected to participate in the protest to amplify their voices and demand justice.

The APTTA cabinet expressed disappointment in HEC’s lack of tangible action, citing only verbal commitments and ongoing delaying tactics. The academic community expects the HEC to uphold its responsibilities and fulfill the promises made to them in a timely and efficient manner.

The situation has escalated to a critical point, and the academic community’s patience is running thin. As the deadline looms, the ball is now in HEC’s court to address the long-pending issue and avert the potential crisis that may unfold.

HEC management is urged to acknowledge the severity of the matter and take immediate measures to rectify the situation, showing due respect to the dedicated educators who play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future.