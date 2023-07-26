Probe ordered into PML-N leader’s harassment of helpless woman

By Ejaz Arshad Cheema

RAWALPINDI: The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali has ordered an inquiry to verify the allegations of a woman that PML-N former MPA with alleged nexus of police is implicating her two brothers in bogus cases to grab their precious piece of land situated along with IJP Road, informed sources on Tuesday.

SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Zunaira Azfar has been tasked to hold inquiry into allegations of land grabbing attempts levelled by a female applicant namely Shabana Saleem against PML-N former MPA Ziaullah Shah following the orders of top cop of the region, the sources said.

According to sources, a female citizen Shabana Saleem, a resident of House Number 412-C, Sector 2, Awan Market in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, appeared before Complaint Cell of Office of the Additional Inspector General of Police/RPO on 24 July 2023 and lodged a complaint (Diary Number 1121/2023/RCCI) stating Pirwadhai police had registered a bogus case number 910/23 under section 337A(iii) against her two brothers, Amir Salim and Tariq Aleem, on application of Sheikh Humayun and arrested both of them.

She added the police had lodged the fake FIR against her brothers at behest of former MPA of PML-N Zia Ullah Shah, who wanted to grab their plot measuring 31 Maralas situated alongside IJP Road. The applicant alleged that the ex-MP of ruling party had also been involved in roping her brothers in number of bogus cases in the past besides hurling threats at them in order to grab their land.

She told RPO that the lower courts have laid down verdicts in favour of her brothers while another case regarding land is also pending with Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench.

“The powerful former MPA of N League has hand in gloves with Pirwadhai police and is also trying to implicate her brothers in cases lodged against PTI in order to deprive them to their legal right,” she said.

Shabana Saleem appealed the RPO to hold inquiry into cases lodged against her brothers and to provide them with justice as powerful politician of ruling party is attempting to grab their land with help of police.

RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali has accepted the complaint of female citizen and forwarded it to SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Zunaira Azfar for holding a detail inquiry into allegations and to submit her report with RPO Office.