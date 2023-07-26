NATIONAL

Iranian FM to visit Pakistan next week

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit next week, sources informed on Wednesday.

Sources informed that the Iranian foreign minister is expected to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit on August 03.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will hold meetings with Pakistani officials during his stay.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Dr Amir-Abdollahian will hold formal talks during the Iranian foreign minister’s visit, sources said.

Both will address a joint press conference at the Foreign Office after negotiations.

Previous article
Bilawal, Russian FM exchange views on Black Sea Grain Initiative
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Empowering caretaker setup aims at pre-poll rigging: Sh Rashid

RAWALPIND: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that amendments introduced to boost powers of the caretaker government...

Thousands of professors threaten mass protest as HEC ignores salary raises

Swedish FM says govt working to ensure disrespect of Holy Quran not repeated

Body of missing Indian woman found in GB’s Kharmang district: official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.