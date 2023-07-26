Iranian FM to visit Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit next week, sources informed on Wednesday.

Sources informed that the Iranian foreign minister is expected to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit on August 03.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will hold meetings with Pakistani officials during his stay.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Dr Amir-Abdollahian will hold formal talks during the Iranian foreign minister’s visit, sources said.

Both will address a joint press conference at the Foreign Office after negotiations.