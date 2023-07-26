Interim bail of PTI chief, wife extended in Al-Qadir, Toshakhana cases

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust corruption and Toshakhana cases till July 31 while a sessions court extended interim bail of the PTI Chairman in six cases pertaining to May 9 riots till July 31.

The accountability court also accepted Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from one day appearance. On being asked, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar apprised the court that senior lawyer Khawaja Harris was in the Supreme Court and then had to go to the high court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir suggested the hearing be adjourned for tomorrow.

Barrister Gohar, however, said tomorrow they had to appear in the high court, as per the instructions of the Supreme Court.

After that there are Muharram holidays, he added, and asked for a date after the break.

The accountability court extended the interim bail till July 31, and said the parties will have to extended final arguments on the interim bail on July 31.

The PTI chief appeared before the accountability court along with his lawyers. He was allowed to leave after marking his attendance.

PTI chief’s bails extended in six cases

On other hand, a local court on Wednesday extended interim bail of the PTI Chairman in six cases pertaining to May 9 riots till July 31, and instructed the accused to join the investigation in these cases.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail applications of the former prime minister in six FIRs registered at different police stations of the capital.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Sher Afzal Murawat filed a request seeking one-time exemption from attendance for his client as he was in Supreme Court. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was also to announce the verdict in an identical case, he said. The judge instructed the accused to ensure his attendance till 1:30pm.

The prosecutor informed the court that the accused was being provided foolproof security as he was a former prime minister. He prayed the court to adjourn the case till July 31, but the attendance of the accused should be ensured.

The prosecutor said that the accused had not joined the investigation so far and opposed the request of the defence for exemption from appearance. He said that Imran Khan should have appeared before the court as he had been in Islamabad today.

The defence lawyer said that how his client could appear before the investigation officer who was out of station due to the death of his father.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 31, and instructed Imran Khan to join the investigation.