IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Toshakhana, cipher cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court reserved its decision on the admissibility of the three pleas filed by the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case, challenging the maintainability of a criminal complaint against him for allegedly concealing details of Toshakana gifts.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing. At the outset, the chief justice greeted Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris with “good to see you”.

In his arguments, Haris emphasised that the case against his client was driven by “malafide intent.” He asserted that the record being used by the prosecution against Imran should also be presented before the court.

Haris further highlighted that the ECP had acknowledged the disparity in signatures between a witness’s complaint and affidavit.

Upon hearing the arguments, the IHC reserved its verdict on the admissibility of Imran’s pleas.

Separately, the IHC also reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the notices, provision of details, and request to prevent the arrest of the PTI chairman in the cipher case.

The IHC chief justice presided over the hearing, and Imran’s counsel, Latif Khosa, appeared before the court.

As the hearing commenced, Khosa expressed his disappointment, stating that even the prime minister’s house was not adequately protected. Khosa also raised concerns about the lack of clarity regarding why his client had been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He urged the court to take action and bar authorities from arresting the former premier.

The court reserved its decision after hearing arguments.