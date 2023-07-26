Empowering caretaker setup aims at pre-poll rigging: Sh Rashid

RAWALPIND: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that amendments introduced to boost powers of the caretaker government was making the election process doubtful right from the word go.

In a statement on social media website Twitter, the AML chief said it was Nawaz Sharif’s decision to nominate Ishaq Dar as caretaker prime minister so that he could rig elections and run affairs of the state according to his whims. He said the caretaker rule could be prolonged.

Rashid claimed any amendment to Section 203 of the Constitution would prove disastrous for law, constitution and fair elections.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party is going to be befooled and there will be in-fighting among the allied parties,” he said.

The former minister predicted that a caretaker prime minister, not discussed by political circles yet, could be appointed. He further said the judiciary would make important decisions in August, while September would prove cruel and politics might get complicated.

He further said the PPP and Nawaz League would face off in a week, many hopes would dash to ground and even winning Sindh would not be easy for Peoples Party. He said a new political setup would emerge, which would change the whole landscape for the allies.

“When allies will contest elections on their own electoral symbols, the fissures will deepen and their votes will also be divided,” he said. He said the appointment of the caretaker prime minister would make things clear and determine the future politics.

The AML head said the next two weeks would be important for country’s politics.

“People are being kept ignorant of the developments being taken place in political arena but only the people will make a final decision. Time will prove that those who consider the public ignorant are themselves ignorant,” he warned.