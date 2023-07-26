BISP restores 192,000 beneficiaries expelled in previous govt

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has reactivated accounts of 192,000 beneficiaries who were deleted during the tenure of the previous government.

As per official source, the previous government expelled around 850,000 women beneficiaries from the BISP due to various reasons without giving them the right to appeal.

Out of 1,92,000 beneficiaries whose accounts have been restored, 95,000 beneficiaries have received their quarterly installment of Benazir Kafaalat scheme so far while the others will receive their payments soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after assuming charge as Federal Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri had decided to grant the expelled beneficiaries the right to appeal.

As per the directives of the BISP board, it was decided to reexamine the cases of beneficiaries expelled from BISP in the past to re-include the deserving ones, providing them relief.