Bilawal, Russian FM exchange views on Black Sea Grain Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Amid diplomatic efforts being made to revive Ukraine grain deal, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discussed the grain deal among other issues with him.

FM Bilawal has already spoken to the Turkish foreign minister, the US secretary of state and the EU high representative on the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) that allowed Ukraine to export grain despite the conflict.

It is pertinent to note that Russia had recently pulled out of the deal brokered by Turkiye and the UN in July last year.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, who visited Pakistan last week, requested Islamabad to play a role in reviving the deal. Pakistan accepted the offer and FM Bilawal has since then been in talks with relevant countries.

According to Foreign Office statement, “The two ministers had a useful exchange on bilateral matters and growing cooperation in diverse areas. The foreign minister also renewed the invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan.”

It maintained that the ministers also discussed the BSGI.

Recognising the importance of this initiative and its potential impact on disruption of global food supply chains causing food inflation and food-security-related challenges, FM Bilawal underscored the need for concerted efforts to find viable solutions that would in particular benefit developing countries already under economic strain.

He expressed the hope that all parties involved in the BSGI would engage in constructive dialogue to revive the Initiative. In this regard, Bilawal reiterated Pakistan’s support for international efforts for restoring the deal by addressing the concerns of all sides.

He informed his Russian counterpart of his discussions on the BSGI with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Turkiye, the US secretary of state and the EU high representative.

FM Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the issue and the two ministers agreed to remain in close contact on the matter.

On Monday, FM Bilawal had spoken to European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Expressing Pakistan’s concerns over the expiry of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the FM said the resulting food inflation and food security-related challenges would adversely impact developing countries like Pakistan, which were already under economic pressure.