Balochistan suspends mobile phone, internet services ahead of Ashura

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan took a significant step on Wednesday by suspending mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital, Quetta, ahead of Ashura to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the city.

According to a notification, the internet and cellular services will remain suspended on the 7th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram in Quetta. This decision came in response to a request from the head of Balochistan police.

The schedule for service suspension is as follows: on Muharram 7, services will be suspended from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, while on Muharram 9, residents will experience suspension from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. On Muharram 10, mobile phone services will be restored after the culmination of processions.

The suspension of services is in observance of Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, which are set to be observed on July 28 and 29. These days hold great significance for Muslims as they remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

During these sensitive days, the authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety and security. However, the suspension of mobile phone and internet services may cause inconvenience to the residents.