NATIONAL

PM aide’s alleged audio on gathering workers to outnumber PTI activists echoes in court

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar had purportedly directed workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to gather in large numbers at the local court in Islamabad to counter Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activists during Imran Khan’s appearance.

The PTI legal team on Monday played the alleged audio of the PM’s aide during Toshakhana case proceedings in the trial court.

The SAPM and the PTI chief were also present in the courtroom when the audio clip was played in the court.

In the alleged audio, Tarar asked the workers to gather in his office at 10am to go to the court together for the court hearing.

Tarar purportedly said in the audio clip that PTI workers gather in large numbers ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in the court.

“Our presence in the court should be more [than PTI],” the SAPM allegedly added.

He further asked the workers to show their strength in the court by gathering in large numbers.

