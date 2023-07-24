Mine dead, eight injured as heavy rains ravage KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed the devastating impact of ongoing heavy rains, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday. The death toll has reached nine, with eight individuals sustaining injuries in the torrential downpour.

Floods and incessant rains have wreaked havoc across the province, causing partial damage to 37 houses and completely destroying seven others, according to available reports.

In response to the crisis, the relief department swiftly issued instructions, putting the District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and related institutions on high alert, as stated by a Relief Department spokesperson.

Efforts to provide relief to affected families have already begun in Chitral Upper, with relief materials being distributed. A comprehensive damage assessment will commence as soon as the floodwaters recede in Lower Chitral, added the spokesperson.

Anticipating the situation’s severity, sensitive communities in Chitral Lower were relocated to safer areas, while the affected families received essential food items. The district administration also took prompt action to clear the Dir Lower road for traffic.

Mobilizing heavy machinery for speedy road restoration, the district administration successfully cleared the path at Koghuzi, ensuring traffic flow. Additionally, a one-way road has been opened by the district administration in Dir Upper.

Prioritizing safety measures, PDMA issued a letter to all concerned institutions and district administrations, urging them to take necessary precautions against the threats of rains, flash floods, urban flooding, and river flooding.

Immediate on-the-spot instructions were given to address the emergency situation effectively.