Induction of Chinese frigates: Strengthening Pak Navy’s Maritime capabilities

By Ali Basit

Ensuring national security requires the acquisition of modern defense platforms, which not only preserve technological expertise but also foster spin-off technologies and innovation.

The introduction of advanced weaponry significantly enhances a country’s defense capability and plays a crucial role in maintaining credible deterrence. The Pakistan Navy (PN) has silently but consistently progressed in its development and accomplishments. From its humble beginnings with a handful of aging Royal Navy ships and a one-room office serving as the Naval Headquarters, the PN embarked on a remarkable journey since the country’s independence.

Despite limited resources and insufficient domestic production capacity, the PN has consistently demonstrated commendable efforts in safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders. The PN plays a pivotal role in protecting Pakistan’s maritime interests, encompassing the security of sea lines of communication, preservation of maritime resources, prevention of maritime terrorism and piracy, and facilitation of economic development through maritime trade.

As part of its mission enhancement, the Pakistan Navy (PN) has made substantial investments in developing a versatile fleet of surface ships. Additionally, the PN effectively operates multiple bases and installations along Pakistan’s coastline, which serve as indispensable infrastructure and logistical support for its operations. Beyond its primary operational responsibilities, the PN actively contributes to regional and international endeavors aimed at upholding maritime security. This includes active participation in multinational exercises and joint patrols with neighboring navies, fostering cooperation and interoperability to promote a secure maritime environment.

Over the past two decades, the Indian Navy has significantly escalated its investment in securing dominance in the Indian Ocean. Leveraging support from global powers and access to Western technology, India has been continuously expanding its naval capabilities. Given these circumstances, the PN recognizes the necessity of maintaining a well-balanced and formidable naval force to meet its defense requirements and effectively fulfill its international and national responsibilities in the Indian Ocean.

To this end, PN while keeping in view the security challenges at Indian Ocean Region (IOR), stepping up to modernize its fleet in order to maintain a reasonable force at sea. PN has revised its development plans and inducting new technological advanced platforms into the service. Previously, PN had relied on UK and US for military equipment and in fact these military platforms had provided essential tenets of training and professionalism to PN. However, due to Geo-political tilt and military-technological partnership with China, PN has worked on a comprehensive program to transform its naval platforms especially the destroyers or frigates ships.

PN had historically been operating with 8 to 9 major surface ships which constrain country’s regional footprints and influence. To redress this, the fleet size comprising of more than 50 ships was envisioned by the PN. Under this, the Navy has recently acquired new platforms including the MILGEM Class Turkish Corvettes and Chinese 054 A/P frigates.

Recently, two Type 054 A/P Frigates, PNS SHAHJAHAN and PNS TIPPU SULTAN have been commissioned together at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, Shanghai, China. And their induction ceremony is going to be held in the month of July 2023. The induction of these ships marks the successful culmination of Type 054A/P project with four ships of the class constructed for PN. The first and second Type 054A/P Frigates PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR joined PN fleet in Jan 22 and Aug 22 respectively.

PNS SHAHJAHAN takes her name from the famous Muslim Emperor of sub- continent “Shahab Uddin Muhammad Khurram” also known as “Shahjahan” who was the fifth king of Mughal dynasty and ruled from 1628 to 1658. Whereas, PNS TIPPU SULTAN is named after the Muslim ruler of the kingdom of Mysore “Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tippu” who reigned from 1782 to 1799.

Both ships are one of the most advanced platforms of PN Surface Fleet. The construction of both frigates is hinged upon modern stealth design with capability to simultaneously execute number of naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment. The 4000 tons frigates are technologically advanced and highly capable platforms with enormous surface to surface, land attack, surface to air and underwater firepower coupled with extensive surveillance potential. Both Frigates are fitted with potent weapons including Surface to Air (SAM) and Supersonic Surface to Surface Missiles (SSM).

Besides, ships have Guns, Torpedoes and Torpedo Defence Systems. Weapons and Sensors installed onboard ships make them state-of-the-art platforms which can perform variety of maritime Operations including Anti Surface, Anti Air, Anti-Submarine and Maritime Security Operations. These ships will provide deterrence and means for averting threats in our region while contributing towards protection of Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCS).

Induction of these new Chinese platforms is undoubtedly a milestone for the PN. There is no doubt in concluding that in response to the transforming nature of the threat posted to national and maritime security, PN is developing multi-dimensional response framework. The able command of PN is really taking the force to a position where it can claim itself a “responsible farsighted navy with a vision of ensuring maritime security”.