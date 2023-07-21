NATIONAL

Admin along Ravi, Chenab rivers on high alert after flood warning

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - People who fled their flood hit homes stand outside temporary tents set along a road during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Sukkur of Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan's north were ordered to evacuate on August 27 as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The administration in the districts along the Ravi and Chenab rivers is on high alert on Friday to deal with any emergency following the release of water into both rivers by India.

India released 180,000 cusecs of water in Auj Nullah, a tributary of the Ravi River, and 150,000 cusecs of water in Tawi River, a tributary of the Chenab River.

A 30,000 cusecs water current passed through Nullah Dek the other day, inundating hundreds of acres of paddy crops. The water entered the fields due to the lack of an embankment at the point of Deoli.

In Burewala, an eight-year-old child had been swept away in Mauza Jodeka. Dozens of settlements were also flooded in the village after an embankment was breached.

In Arifwala, an embankment in Mauza Nakra Haider was breached.

In Wazirabad, there is a high-level flood at Head Qadirabad in the Chenab River.

In Thul, a 20-foot-wide breach occurred in Musa Allahabad Canal. The canal water entered houses and the Government Primary School, Rahim Bakhsh.

The canal water started moving toward the urban population. The residents were faced with difficulties.

Despite the information, the officials of the Irrigation Department did not reach the spot, and the locals were busy plugging the breach on a self-help basis.

CPEC 2013-2023: Major investment received from China with 448 registered Chinese companies
Staff Report
