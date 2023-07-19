Ukraine foreign minister to visit Pakistan in a first such trip

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine will arrive in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Thursday on an official visit, the Foreign Office said.

Kuleba, during his two-day visit, will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold “detailed” talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said a statement from Foreign Office on Wednesday.

His visit is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1992.

“It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries,” the statement said.

“Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, and higher education,” it concluded.