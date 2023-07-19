NATIONAL

Ukraine foreign minister to visit Pakistan in a first such trip

By Anadolu Agency
NEW YORK - NEW YORK - JULY 18: Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba speaks to the media at the United Nations Headquarters after attending the General Assembly 88th plenary meeting on July 18, 2023 in New York City. Kuleba is in urgent consultations at the UN HQ following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/VIEWpress)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine will arrive in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Thursday on an official visit, the Foreign Office said.

Kuleba, during his two-day visit, will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold “detailed” talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said a statement from Foreign Office on Wednesday.

His visit is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1992.

“It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries,” the statement said.

“Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, and higher education,” it concluded.

Supreme Court seeks government directive on military court appeals
