Elahi granted bail in money laundering case following meeting with Hussain

By Staff Report
Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain (L), President of pro-Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) party chats with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during their party meeting in Islamabad on February 23, 2008. Pakistan's new government will name its choice for prime minister in early March, as uncertainty surrounded the future of key US ally President Pervez Musharraf. The two biggest parties to emerge after Monday's parliamentary election have been weighing their choice for premier after agreeing to form a coalition. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— PML-Q leader persuaded PTI president to distance himself from embattled Imran Khan, report says

LAHORE: A court in Lahore has granted bail to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), in a money laundering case filed against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The decision to release the former chief minister of Punjab on bail was made by a special court, which reviewed his request for bail. He had been taken into custody by the FIA on contentious allegations of involvement in money laundering.

As part of the bail conditions, the court directed Elahi to provide a surety bond worth Rs500,000.

Judge Aslam Gondal of the Banking Court delivered the verdict and expressed dissatisfaction with the agency’s lack of cooperation. The judge pointed out that despite the court’s order, the FIA failed to submit the required records.

The development comes a day after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his cousin and the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), reportedly visited Elahi in prison on Monday and attempted to persuade him to distance himself from the embattled Imran Khan.

The meeting on Monday marked the third encounter between the two since Elahi, who previously switched sides to join the opposition party of Khan, was arrested in June. Throughout this period, Hussain has persistently attempted to persuade his cousin to rejoin forces.

According to Dawn, which cited PML-Q sources, Elahi’s son and former minister Moonis Elahi is “in no mood to ditch Khan.”

