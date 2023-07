Courts extend interims bail of Imran in 11 May 9 riots, other cases till July 19

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s bail in several cases related to May 9 incident and other events was extended Monday till July 19 next.

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad granted bail to the PTI chairman in two cases related to the May 9 incident. Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch heard the cases and extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases.

The court then adjourned the hearing at the request of the PTI chairman’s lawyers. Also, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra extended the bail of Imran Khan in six cases related to the May 9 incident and other events till July 19 next.

The court also extended the bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi in the forgery case till July 19. The PTI chairman’s lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

Similarly, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases till July 19. The PTI chairman appeared before the court for hearing of the cases. Two cases were registered against him at Khanna police station and one at Bhara Kahu police station.

Lawyer Salman Safdar told the court that cases against the PTI chairman had been registered on the charge of setting tyres on fire.

“There is a repetition of the same statements in three cases. This unusual appearance before the court is on the charge of setting tyres on fire,” he said.

ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the arguments of the PTI chairman’s lawyer and emphasised transparent investigation into the cases. He then extended the bail of Imran Khan in three cases till July 19.

No hearing at IHC

The Islamabad High Court could not take up Imran Khan’s plea for protective bail due to the non-availability of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to sources, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani does not have the power to fix Imran Khan’s pleas for hearing on Monday.

Qureshi’s interim bail extended

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has extended PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s interim bail till July 18 in two cases.

ATC Judge Abdul Hasnaat conducted the hearing on Monday which was also attended by Qureshi and his lawyer Ali Bukhari.

PTI chief summoned in terror cases on July 11

Meanwhile, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman again on July 11 in various terror cases.

The PTI chief has been summoned to join the investigation in five cases registered against him and other PTI leaders in Islamabad.

Moreover, the ATC has also summoned Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Jamshed Mehboob and Munir Ahmed. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Monday extended interim bail of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in three cases.