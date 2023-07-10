Fresh recruitment process to begin as Nepra chief refused job extension

Govt want to recruit new chairman to be more aligned with its goals, priorities

Cabinet gives consent through circulation of a summary to Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided ‘in principle’ not to extend job tenure of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi and the cabinet has given the green light for initiation of the recruitment process to fill the top position.

Sources reveal that the Cabinet Division sought the federal cabinet’s approval for the appointment of the NEPRA Chairman, and the cabinet gave its consent through the circulation of a summary. It is largely believed that the government’s dissatisfaction with Farooqi’s handling of NEPRA’s decisions concerning K-Electric and other power plants/companies played a significant role in the decision. Consequently, the government is expected to appoint a trustworthy bureaucrat who can align with its preferred direction for NEPRA’s decisions, said sources.

According to Section 3(2) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission, and Distribution of Electric Power Act (NEPEA Act) of 1997, the NEPRA Authority consists of a Chairman and four specialized members who are appointed by the federal government. Tauseef H Farooqi was appointed as NEPRA Chairman via a notification from the Establishment Division (notification No. 1/27/2019-E-6) on July 31, 2019. His current four-year term is set to expire on August 4, 2023.

The decision not to offer an extension to Farooqi’s job tenure marks a significant change in NEPRA’s leadership. The government’s intention to recruit a new Chairman demonstrates its desire to appoint an individual who is perceived to be more aligned with its goals and priorities for the power sector. The selection process for the new Chairman will be initiated promptly to ensure effective functioning of NEPRA and the regulation of the power sector in Pakistan.

Section 3(3) of the NEPRA (Amendment) Act, 2021, states that the Chairman should be a person known for integrity and eminence, with a minimum of twelve years of experience in a relevant field, such as law, business, engineering, finance, chartered accountancy, or economics, preferably in the electric power services business. Additionally, Section 3(5) of the Act stipulates that the Chairman’s term is four years and they are not eligible for re-appointment for a similar term. However, the Chairman cannot be appointed if they have reached the age of sixty.

As per the proviso of Section 3(5) of the NEPRA (Amendment) Act, 2021, the process of appointing the Chairman under Section 3(2) should be finalized ninety days before the incumbent Chairman’s retirement. Sources state that the Prime Minister’s approval has been obtained to initiate the process through floating advertisements. As the Minister In Charge of the Cabinet Division, the Prime Minister has reviewed and approved the submission of the summary to the federal cabinet, sources added.