Alvi swears in Anwar as alim judge of religious court

ISLAMABAD: In a ceremony held at the President’s House, President Dr. Arif Alvi officially appointed Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar as the Alim Judge of the Federal Shariat Court on Monday.

Alim is a person who, in the opinion of the court, is well-versed in Islamic laws.

The oath-taking event marked the commencement of Dr. Anwar’s tenure, which is set for a duration of three years.

The appointment was carried out in accordance with clause (2) of Article 203-C of the Constitution, as the president fulfilled his constitutional duty of administering the oath to the newly appointed judge.