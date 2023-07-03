Pakistan sees high volume of trade with Japan in future: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan and Japan have the potential to increase bilateral trade in diverse sectors for mutual benefit.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was speaking at a function organized by the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo today (Sunday). The Foreign Minister said both countries can benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock.

Bilawal said the incumbent government is working on economic diplomacy to bring prosperity in the country. He said Pakistan can learn from Japan’s advancement in Information Technology and other fields.

The Foreign Minister said during his meeting with Japanese leadership and entrepreneurs, he will urge them to enhance trade and investment in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has over sixty five percent populations of youth and we can exploit this human resource through skills based education and training.

The Foreign Minister urged Pakistani overseas particularly businessmen to play their role for increase in trade between two countries and also strengthening of bilateral relations.

Meetings with Pakistani diaspora, company executives in Tokyo

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday here held meetings with the Pakistani diaspora and executives from notable Japanese companies and discussed prospects for investment and trade with Pakistan.

In a tweet on the social media platform, he said, “Reassuring to see Pakistan’s vibrant diaspora in Japan making its contribution to stronger ties between the two countries. Today I met with some of its representatives and exchanged thoughts on diversifying our bilateral ties with Japan, particularly in business and trade.”

During my visit to Japan, I interacted with executives from notable 🇯🇵 companies at reception @PakinJapan. Encouraging to see the eagerness for unlocking 🇵🇰 & 🇯🇵 potential in diverse fields incl. trade, agri, tech, Edu, skilled workforce, clean energy, & disaster Mngt.… pic.twitter.com/lzZX2ZNlC0 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 2, 2023

“During my visit to Japan, I also interacted with executives from notable Japanese companies at a reception. Encouraging to see the eagerness for unlocking potential of Pakistan and Japan in diverse fields including trade, agriculture, technology, education, skilled workforce, clean energy and disaster management,” he added.

The foreign minister also met with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Asifa Bhutto was also present in the meetings.