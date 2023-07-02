Four killed, several injured in rival tribes clash near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Four villagers were killed and several others injured in a clash between rival tribes – Kharos and Nareja – near katcha area of Madeji in the jurisdiction of Tajo Dero Police Station on Sunday.

According to an initial report, after some interval, the tribal deadly clash broke out in two rival Kharos and Nareja communities when they attacked on each other with automatic weapons.

As a result of firing, four persons Aftab alias Arif Kharos, Saleh Narejo, Rabnawaz alias Raboo and one other whose name could not be ascertained till late evening were killed in their deadly clash.

Three of killed persons were sent to Taluka Hospital Madeji for medico legal formalities by area police.

The cause behind the clash was said to be an ongoing old tribal dispute developed between Kharos and Nareja tribes over the theft of cattle.

Due to continues heavy exchange of firing with automatic weapons, the unrest spread in the localities which caused fear.