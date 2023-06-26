SC bench in military tribunals case dissolved again following govt objection

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court bench hearing a set of petitions challenging the military trials of civilians dissolved for a second time on Monday when Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from the case following objections raised by the government.

Initially, a nine-judge bench was formed to address the matter. However, shortly after the first hearing commenced, Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed his reservations about the bench, declaring he did not consider it to be a “proper court.”

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood echoed this sentiment.

Consequently, a new seven-judge bench was constituted, consisting of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, justices Shah, Ijaz ul-Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Yayha Afridi, Sayyed Ma­­zahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Ayesha Malik.

The petitions were filed by former chief justice Jawwad S. Khawaja, lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan and Karamat Ali, and former prime minister Imran Khan, and they form an integral part of the legal proceedings.

More details to follow