Imported govt experiment has made Pakistan irrelevant globally: Imran Khan

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the imported government experiment has made Pakistan irrelevant internationally and isolated, which is evident from the joint statement of India and US reducing Pakistan to a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more.

PTI Chairman, in his reaction to the joint statement of India and the US, said that no balancing statement about the gross human rights abuse in Kashmir or the appalling treatment of minorities especially of Muslims in India.

Imran Khan: “The question we want to ask him and PDM is that after a year in government and countless trips of Pakistan’s FM to the US, the joint India/US statement reduces Pakistan to a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more.”

He said: “Gen Bajwa along with his PDM cronies claimed that I had isolated Pakistan internationally.”

Imran Khan stated that so now the imported government experiment has not just made Pakistan irrelevant internationally but our democracy, rule of law and the entire economic and institutional structure is also collapsing right in front of our eyes.

