Jinnah House attack: PTI’s Sanam Javed Khan, others’ bail pleas rejected

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore rejected the bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed Khan, Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza and 197 others in Jinnah House attack case.

As per details, anti-terrorism court judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar announce the verdict on 230- suspects in the Jinnah House attack case and rejected the bail pleas of PTI activists Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan Tayyaba Raja and 197 others.

Whereas, the bail pleas of 33 other suspects were accepted and the court ordered to release of them against the surety bonds of Rs 0.1 million each.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and 12 other women leaders were sent on physical remand over the Jinnah House attack case.

