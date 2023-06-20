ECP decides to hold contempt proceedings against PTI chief, leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to indict the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in a ‘contempt of the commission’ case.

A four-member bench of the commission, headed by ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the contempt case and announced the reserved decision on the objections put forth by the PTI.

During the hearing, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the electoral watchdog on behalf of the parties. He maintained that the accused had not received any previous hearing orders from the ECP.

However, Durrani replied that the parties were absent from even the current hearing. Following this, he announced the decision which stated that the commission had the authority to hold contempt of court proceedings.

The electoral watchdog rejected the PTI’s objections and adjourned the hearing of the case till July 11. It also summoned all three accused in a personal capacity for the upcoming hearing.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the three for issuing statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

The commission had previously announced its decision to issue bailable arrest warrants for senior party leaders in January for failing to appear before the commission in contempt proceedings.

Asad Umar has already apologised to the ECP in the contempt case. Umar stated that there was no intention in his statements regarding the ECP that should be seen as an insult.

“If the ECP still feels that it was insulted, I am sorry. I leave myself at its mercy,” he said.