NATIONAL

PTI chief provided proofs of Buzdar, Gogi’s corruption: Raja Riaz

By Staff Report

FAISALABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan destroyed the party due to his intolerance.

Talking to media on Sunday, he said that entire PTI leaders urged the party chief to avoid dissolving assemblies but he stood firmed on his stance and current position of the PTI was outcome of the same intolerance.

Raja Riaz further stated that due to differences with Chairman PTI, he supported Jehangir Tareen some three years back.

He said that proofs of corruption of ex Punjab chief minister Usman Usman Buzdar and Farah Gogi have been provided to Imran Khan. What told to PTI chief regarding the two was proving to be true, he added.

Previous article
May-9 perpetrators should be brought to book: Javed Latif
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

All concerns of business community to be removed: Baligh

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has assured that all concerns of the business community will be removed on priority basis and they will...

KP fails to successfully execute ADP budget for the fiscal year

Nominations of Murtaza Wahab, Hafiz Naeem, others approved

100m people have gone below poverty, reports Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.