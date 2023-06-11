PTI chief provided proofs of Buzdar, Gogi’s corruption: Raja Riaz

FAISALABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan destroyed the party due to his intolerance.

Talking to media on Sunday, he said that entire PTI leaders urged the party chief to avoid dissolving assemblies but he stood firmed on his stance and current position of the PTI was outcome of the same intolerance.

Raja Riaz further stated that due to differences with Chairman PTI, he supported Jehangir Tareen some three years back.

He said that proofs of corruption of ex Punjab chief minister Usman Usman Buzdar and Farah Gogi have been provided to Imran Khan. What told to PTI chief regarding the two was proving to be true, he added.