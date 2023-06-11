Pakistan not responsible for climate change still becomes ‘Ground Zero’: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman has said that Pakistan is not responsible for the climate change but it has still become the ‘Ground Zero’ of the climate change.

Taking to her twitter handle on Sunday, she tweeted: “Deeply grieved over the loss of 29 precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab rain related incidents. Equally shares the grief of the victim family. Pray for earlier recovery of the injured.”

Sherry Rehman lauded the Pakistan Army, PDMA and other related local organizations for their instant action, launched rescue and relief activities after the disaster.

After Sindh, pre-monsoon showers, gusts and disaster caused by them in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was matter of grave concern, she added.

The minister climate change said that windstorm, heavy rain and hailstorm adversely affected human being, cattle, standing crops, dilapidated buildings and wood-stone made houses.

The PPP leader said that all provincial government and concerned organizations have been directed to remain vigilant for tackling the climate change related incidents.

Sherry Rehman said Sindh and Balochistan governments has also been directed for advance emergency measures regarding ‘Cyclone Hyper Biparjoy’.