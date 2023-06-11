KP IGP inaugurates modern CTD Regional HQ Dera

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed modern Regional Headquarters CTD Dera Ismail Khan building.

During the inauguration ceremony Additional IGC TD Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SPCTD Region-I Fazal Wahid, SPCTD-II Izhar Shah and CTD officers and district police officials were also present.

Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi gave a detailed briefing to Inspector General of Police KP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur about the CTD building.

During this, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur reviewed the internal and external security of the police station CTD and while visiting different parts of the Police Station building, the CCTV cameras there.

IGP KP also inspected the electronic monitoring system. The IGP visited the Regional Headquarters CTD offices, Hawalat, Investigation Cell and various counters and reviewed the performance of each department in detail.

On this occasion, he said that modern equipment, weapons, ammunition and vehicles have been provided to the CTD police, the purpose of establishing the CTD is to completely eradicate terrorism from this province.

He said that the close and friendly relationship between the police and the public can eliminate crime, so there is a need to increase bilateral cooperation in the current situation. IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan also presided over a high-level meeting with police officials at Police Club Dera in which Additional IGC TD Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, District Police Chief Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qisrani, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed, DPO South Waziristan Upper Niaz Mohammad, DPO Lower Shabir Hussain, Additional SP Dera Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Dera Iftikhar Khan, SP Investigation Tank Nasir Ali, SP Special Branch Tohid Khan, SP TD Region-I Fazal Wahid, SP Region-II Izhar Shah, SPFRP Iqbal Khan participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RPO asked about law and order, crime rate and police efficiency in Dera region and a detailed briefing was given on anti-crime operations. In the meeting, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also briefed on the steps taken, professional performance and important actions taken by the police in various districts of Dera region including tribal districts, on which IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed satisfaction.