Cyclonic storm may hit Sindh’s coastal belt on June 13: Murad Ali Shah

LAHORE: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Cyclonic storm, BIPARJOY is likely to hit the cities and towns of the coastal belt between June 13 to 17 June which may cause heavy rains in Badin, Sujawal, Umkot, Tharparkar, and Karachi.

Quoting the Pakistan Met Office warning, Mr. Shah said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm(VSCS) “BIPARJOY” over the east-central Arabian Sea has further intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), moved Northward during the past 12 hours, and now lies near Latitude 18.1°N & Longitude 67.5°E at about 760 km south of Karachi, 740km south of Thatta & 840km southeast of Ormara. Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour, gusts 180 Km per hour around the system center, and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system center with a maximum wave height 35-40 feet.

The favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear & upper-level divergence) are supporting the system to maintain its intensity. Under the existing upper-level steering winds, the ESCS “BIPARJOY” is most likely to track further Northward until the 14 June morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bander, (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on the 15 June afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

The Chief Minister said that with the approach of the cyclonic storm to the Southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100 km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar & Umerkot districts during 13-17 June.

He said that Dust/thunderstorm rain with few heavy falls and accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas districts from 13, 14 & 16 June.

Murad Shah said that high-intensity winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures (Kutcha Houses). The Storm surge is expected at Keti Bander. The Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough high accompanied by high tides along the coast, therefore fishermen have been advised not to venture into the open sea.

The chief minister said that Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin have dangers, therefore he has sent Commissioner Hyderabad to evacuate people, if necessary. He added that the Karachi Commissioner has also been directed to secure billboards.

Mr. Shah urged the people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily when the storm hits the coast.

The chief minister said that he was in touch with Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers, and GOC Hyderabad to develop close coordination to avoid any untoward incident.