PTI to publish white paper on govt’s ‘failed economic plan’

— PTI Chairman directs party’s economic team to educate nation regarding impractical budget

— Qureshi to present white paper about govt’s failed economic policy, anti-people budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) decided to publish white paper on “imported” government’s failed economic policy and anti- people federal budget, as the fascist government was making ‘economic murder plan’ of the people after unleashing reign of terror on the country’s largest political party.

The decision was taken in an important consultative meeting of PTI’s economic team, which was presided over by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Former finance minister PTI senator Shaukat Tarin and members of the PTI’s economic team attended the meeting. Independent economic experts were specially invited to the meeting for opinions and analyses on the budget.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has directed the party’s economic team to put the facts before the nation regarding ridiculous budget of the PDM government.

The fascist government was now planning the economic murder of countrymen through such a funny and unrealistic budget but they would be succeeded in their nefarious plan, as people would be apprised about the “fascist” government’s worst economic performance.

The PTI would present the full details of the economic devastation at the hands of the imported government through a comprehensive review of the budget

It was decided that the PTI would also present details before the people pertaining to the best performance including historical economic achievements and record growth rate during PTI-led government. Moreover, PTI would apprise the masses of severe negative implications of the budget on inflation, unemployment and people’s purchasing power through the white paper.

PTI would also bring to the lime light the imported government’s inability and ineptitude to dealings with international financial institutions including the IMF to strike workable deals with them to ease Pakistan’s economic woes. In addition, PTI would highlight the details regarding the criminal behavior of the imported government towards the poor-centric welfare programs and underprivileged class of the country.

It was decided in the meeting that the PTI would update the masses regarding the mushroom growth in the volume of loans and an alarming downslide in foreign exchange reserves during the fascist imported the government.

It was decided that Shah Mehmood Qureshi would present the white paper on the budget. Mr Qureshi would also present it to the nation through media so as to expose the reality of the imported government the economic catastrophe the caused to the country.