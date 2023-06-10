Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand cooperation in diverse fields

PM Shehbaz telephones President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discuss issues of mutual interests

Expresses grief over loss of precious lives in storm, rains related incidents in KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Saturday have agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including energy, agriculture, and energy.

The understanding reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan. Characterising Pakistan as an important country in the region, the President expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen their long standing bilateral ties.

During the conversation, both countries agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, Information Technology, textiles and energy.

The Prime Minister also invited Kazakh President to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Shehbaz Sharif while highlighting the importance of increasing tourism and enhancing people to people contacts, expressed satisfaction that flight operations between two countries will commence soon

PM briefed on solarization, Lesco, demand & supply situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was called on by Chairman Board of Directors Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Hafiz Nauman here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Hafiz Nauman briefed the prime minister about the power supply and demand situation and steps taken by Lesco to stop theft of electricity.

He also informed the PM about the projects of solarization in the jurisdiction of Lesco, especially the solarization of grid stations.

Premier Shehbaz lauded the measures taken by LESCO and directed to complete all projects of public interest instantly.

PM grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PM sympathised and condoled with the bereaved families, said PM’s media wing. He directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure steps for relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

He also ordered for coordination with the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He asked NDMA to work together with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to ensure complete assistance to the public in affected areas. He directed the local administration to become active besides passing instructions to the leadership and workers of Pakistan Muslim League(N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend help in the relief activities.

He sought a report in the next 24 hours about the relief activities and the extent of damages.

The prime minister also directed that prior emergency measures should be taken in the wake of the cyclone Biparjoy which was moving towards Karachi.

He asked NDMA to make prior arrangements in collaboration with the Sindh government and the provincial departments.

He also directed that full assistance should be given to the people in the situation of rains and storms in Balochistan.

He said he himself was monitoring the relief activities in the country and the administration and institutions should take all steps to provide timely assistance to the people.