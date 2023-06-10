NATIONAL

Lawyers’ leader calls for JIT to probe Razzaq Shar murder

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Former President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Amanullah Kanrani Advocate demanded the formation of a joint interrogation team (JIT) to probe into the broad daylight murder of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Kanrani stated that police investigation was not enough to investigate this high-profile case rather a JIT should be formed to review all aspects in this regard.

“I demand a fair investigation into this case,” Kanrani said, adding that law should take its course and the culprits behind the attack should be brought to justice. Razzaq Shar was killed while on his way to court for an important hearing in the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Kanrani recalled.

The slain lawyer was a petitioner seeking registration of a treason case against the former prime minister Imran Khan. Kanrani was the counsel for the slain lawyer in this high-profile case. The slain lawyer had accused the former prime minister of committing treason.

Previous article
Khattak says no intention of joining any other political party
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

JI chief terms budget worst-ever in country’s history

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer J Sirajul Haq has said the incumbent government has presented the worst budget in the country’s history. While addressing the...

Balochistan govt to unveil growth-oriented budget with total outlay of Rs700b on June 16

Lack of political maturity hurts

Disgraceful discrimination against pensioners

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.