Lawyers’ leader calls for JIT to probe Razzaq Shar murder

QUETTA: Former President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Amanullah Kanrani Advocate demanded the formation of a joint interrogation team (JIT) to probe into the broad daylight murder of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Kanrani stated that police investigation was not enough to investigate this high-profile case rather a JIT should be formed to review all aspects in this regard.

“I demand a fair investigation into this case,” Kanrani said, adding that law should take its course and the culprits behind the attack should be brought to justice. Razzaq Shar was killed while on his way to court for an important hearing in the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Kanrani recalled.

The slain lawyer was a petitioner seeking registration of a treason case against the former prime minister Imran Khan. Kanrani was the counsel for the slain lawyer in this high-profile case. The slain lawyer had accused the former prime minister of committing treason.