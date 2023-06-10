Khattak says no intention of joining any other political party

ISLAMABAD: Former president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and defence minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday dispelled rumors of his meeting with newly-launched Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party founder Jehangir Khan Tareen and joining the IPP, while clearing the air about his political affiliation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the veteran politician from the KP posted on Saturday: “I want to make it clear that I have no intention of joining any other political party nor have I had any meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen. The ongoing news circulating in the media about me is unfounded and completely false.”

On June 1, Khattak announced his resignation from all positions of the PTI in the wake of May 9 incidents following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

During his presser, he said that the political environment of the country was bad. “I have decided to leave the post of the party… I will decide about the future course of action after consulting with friends”.