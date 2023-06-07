Military top brass decides to tighten noose around ‘planners, masterminds of May 9 rebellion’

COAS terms allegations of custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities baseless

Forum vows to deal with iron hand quarters obstructing defeat of ill design of inimical forces

RAWALPINDI: Top military commanders on Wednesday decided to tighten the noose around the “planners and masterminds” of those who mounted “the hate ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions”.

The statement came at the conclusion of formation commanders’ conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

This was the first formation commanders conference chaired by General Asim since he was appointed army chief in November last year. The conference was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all the formation commanders of the army.

Unlike the past, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued an unusually detailed statement focusing mostly on the events unfolded after the May 9 violent protests.

The most significant part of the statement was that the top military brass hinted at taking legal action against the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country,” according to the military’s media wing.

The forum also resolved that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands.

Participants were briefed on the prevalent environment, challenges to security – both internal and external – and own operational preparedness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-traditional.

The forum was also briefed on the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness besides up-gradation of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives.

The COAS reiterated, “Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the country. He further said, “People of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the armed forces is and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th May were a clear manifestation of same”.

The forum concluded that “Unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign Armed Forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests”.

“Hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah,” the COAS asserted.

The forum while condemning the 9th May Black Day incidents in the strictest sense reiterated their firm resolve that desecrators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage Human Rights Violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences.

The COAS stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of their formations. He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of army’s operational readiness.

The forum concluded by affirming resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.

Rich tribute were paid to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Shuhada from civil society who laid their lives for the safety, security and dignity of the country. The forum offered Fateha for the shuhadas’ departed souls. The forum asserted, “The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhadas and their families in highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity”.

The government launched a massive crackdown against PTI which landed in trouble following the rioting on May 9, a day the country’s military and PDM government termed as “black day”.

In an unprecedented show of vandalism, protestors allegedly belonging to the former ruling party vandalised public and private properties and even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and Lahore corps commander’s residence, also known as the Jinnah House.

The attack took place hours after paramilitary Rangers personnel arrested the party chairman, Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, later retitled as the £190 million National Crime Agency scandal, on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau, from the Islamabad High Court premises.

Following the clampdown, several senior PTI leaders were arrested, and many dissociated themselves from the party.