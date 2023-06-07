Five killed as car catches fire in Pindi Bhattain

PINDI BHATTIAN: Five people were burnt to death when a car caught fire near Kot Sarwar Interchange in Pindi Bhattian on Wednesday.

As per details, the fire erupted in the car when it was on the motorway in Pindi Bhattian. The dead people are not identified yet. Sources said that dead bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter.

In an unfortunate incident, earlier at least four people were killed while three others sustained injuries after a car fell into a ditch in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the father and son duo were among the victims.

On getting information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to the district headquarters hospital in Lower Dir.

Furthermore, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

As per the initial police report, the accident occurred due to over-speeding.