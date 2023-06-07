NATIONAL

Five killed as car catches fire in Pindi Bhattain

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2014/12/29: Pakistani Volunteers Rescue 1122 officials and rescue workers busy in the rescue operation after a deadly fire broke out due to electric short circuit at Anarkali Market. The incident killed at least 13 people and majority of them are shopkeepers and injuring four others, according to local media report. (Photo by Pacific Press Agency/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

PINDI BHATTIAN: Five people were burnt to death when a car caught fire near Kot Sarwar Interchange in Pindi Bhattian on Wednesday.

As per details, the fire erupted in the car when it was on the motorway in Pindi Bhattian. The dead people are not identified yet. Sources said that dead bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter.

In an unfortunate incident, earlier at least four people were killed while three others sustained injuries after a car fell into a ditch in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the father and son duo were among the victims.

On getting information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to the district headquarters hospital in Lower Dir.

Furthermore, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

As per the initial police report, the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Previous article
Customs Intelligence confiscates contraband cigarettes worth Rs79m
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Is the possibility of a global AI takeover real?

By: Muhammad Fahim Khan Artificial Intelligence, or AI: most of us watched movies like The Matrix, a blockbuster three decades ago, but today AI is everywhere....

Throwing open the coffers

Murder case of slain Quetta’s lawyer registered against Imran

PTI chief approaches SJC for declaring Chairman NAB as ineligible

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.