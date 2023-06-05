Top cop says will challenge ATC’s order on ‘Dr Yasmin’s discharge’ in LHC

PFSA report confirms PTI leader’s presence during Jinnah House attack on May 9

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday declared the Punjab Police will challenge the Anti-Terrorism Court’s order to discharge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid from Jinnah House attack case, insisting Dr Yasmin Rashid was among the main characters of the attack.

“The police have solid evidence regarding Dr Yasmin’s involvement in the attack and based on these evidence, the ATC verdict will be challenged in the high court,” Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar said while addressing a press conference along with CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and other senior police officers at Central Police Office here on Sunday.

On this occasion, the IG Punjab also showed videos to the media based on the presence of Dr Yasmin Rashid and the statements of incitement on the occasion of the attack on Jinnah House.

He claimed that at the time of the attack on Jinnah House, 41 calls of Dr Yasmin Rashid, 10 of Hammad Azhar, 75 of Mahmood-ul-Rashid, 50 of Ejaz Chaudhary, 16 of Aslam Iqbal and 23 of Murad Raas were recorded.

The IGP said that the May-9 attacks were clearly instigated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership while inciting the workers on social media. The targets were pre-set and planned at a specific central point, he asserted. It was propagated that the police had killed his people even though they had weapons, the policemen were not given weapons, he informed. They first alleged that the police had killed 40 people, then it was claimed that 25 people had been killed.” We said that if it is true then show us dead bodies but they had no answer”, he maintained.

Dr. Usman Anwar said through a multimedia presentation that a total of 215 calls were made to instigate the attack on Jinnah House on May-9, including the calls of Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas and Mahmoodur Rashid.

According to the records, 154 calls were made on 8 and 9 May while 88 calls were made in the vicinity of Rawalpindi GHQ to provoke the protestors. Similarly, 25 calls to political leadership from sensitive installations in Faisalabad were recorded, the IGP asserted.

There were 50 calls on the Mianwali base that were inter-linked with the top five leaders, he said and added that these calls were made from there to important people in the top leadership of PTI. The police have a record of each call which would be presented in the courts along with other evidence, he added.

He said that 708 people have been identified in the Jinnah House attack and 125 have been arrested. Similarly, 170 people who were present at Jinnah House have been identified from their WhatsApp groups, he added.

The IGP added that one of the police DIG’s eyes was damaged, lady officers were attacked, injured, whereas false propaganda was spread against the police on social media.

He said that the process of identifying the suspects involved in the incidents of May-9 was ongoing with regard to the nature of the crime and action was being taken according to the law.

Answering a query, he said that cameras have been installed in all the police stations of Punjab and all the records were available. “If any kind of abuse is committed against even a single woman, an inquiry committee will be formed which will take strict action”, he asserted.

On this occasion, SSP Investigations Dr Anush Masood also informed the media representatives about the investigation of the detained women.

Forensic report confirms presence of PTI leader on May 9

The forensic report confirmed the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid’s during the Jinnah House attack on May 9.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) issued the forensic report of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid which confirmed that three audios and video at the time of attack on Jinnah House are of Yasmin Rashid.

The photogrammetric test showed the former health minister Yasmin Rashid presence in Jinnah House attack at the time of attack. The videos and audio were send to Forensic Science Agency by the SP cantt investigation.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

The ATC Lahore acquitted the former Punjab minister in the Jinnah House attack case and ordered the immediate release of the former Punjab health minister.

In the written order, the court stated: “perusal of record reveals that neither Dr Yasmin Rashid is nominated in the FIR nor involved through supplementary statement and she was summoned in the case on the disclosure of a co-accused which has no evidentiary value in the eye of the court and no “incriminating material” was found against Rashid.”

PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).