PTI’s ‘Wasim Akram Plus’ among other leaders quit politics, party

LAHORE: Leaders exodus continued from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar among other leaders announced quitting the party and politics on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Buzdar, who did not specify if he was also leaving the party, said, “Keeping in view the situation in the country — we have always done the politics of virtue and encourage it. But in the present political situation, I have decided to quit politics.”

Condemning the violent incidents of May 9 — when civil and military installations were vandalised by enraged protestors — he asserted that he always stood with the Pakistan Army and will keep on doing so.

Commenting on the ongoing political crises in the country, Buzdar said, “I want to request all the stakeholders to set aside their ego, [think beyond] their parties and work for a better future of Pakistan.”

“I also extend my best wishes to everyone,” the former chief minister added.

Referring to the countrywide arrests made against those allegedly involved in May 9 incidents, Buzdar said that relief should be provided to all the “innocent citizens” who were in jails and called for their immediate release.

Buzdar’s decision to quit politics came a day after Khattak, former KP chief minister, resigned from his party positions.

Usman Dar’s brother quits politics

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s brother Amir Dar decided to leave the embattled party and quit politics.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Dar condemned the events that unfolded on May 9, adding that he was deciding to quit politics due to business commitments.

“I suffered losses in business because of politics. I have no conflict with any institution,” he added.”

Speaking about the political future of his brothers, Mr Dar said, “It is up to Usman Dar and Asad Dar to stay or leave the party”.

Earlier today, PTI Sindh Vice President Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto relinquished his post. Addressing a press conference along with PTI Sindh Vice President Allah Bakhsh Unar, Mr Bhutto said, “Now I am not interested in politics. I am ready to sacrifice for the sake of the country and my companions”.

He added, “I will decide the political future after consultation with my companions”.

Speaking about the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Bhutto said, “The vandalism on May 9 is condemnable.”

Taking a jibe at the embattled party, Mr Bhutto said, “Why were military installations attacked?”

Meanwhile, Mr Unar also relinquished his posts following the May 9 mayhem.

Ex-MPA Mian Shafi from southern Punjab leaves PTI

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received yet another blow from southern Punjab as former MPA Mian Shafi Muhammad announced leaving the party on Friday.

“I strongly condemn the May 9 incident,” Mian Shafi Muhammad said in his video statement.

“I stand with Khusro Bakhtiar and Hashim Jawan Bakht,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the office-bearers and lawmakers of the PTI have been leaving the party since the May 9 protests.

Meanwhile, former provincial minister Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti on Friday announced parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), saying, he has nothing to do with the party anymore.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said that those who attacked military and civil installations on May 9 were not seemed to be Pakistanis.

He said that not a single Pakistani could even think of attacking the armed forces.

“I had joined PTI due to some close friends and now decided to quit,” he disclosed.

The announcement comes as several PTI leaders, including Shireen Mazari and Ali Haider Zaidi, have quit politics altogether while also parting ways with PTI over the May 9 incidents.

Other leaders Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, Imran Ismail, Murad Raas and Malik Amin Aslam have also quit the party while Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak have resigned from their party positions but stayed in the party.